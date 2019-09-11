ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,999.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $175,999.00 and $44.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00208899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01190782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

