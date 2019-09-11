Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Stock Price Up 123%

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Inc (OTCMKTS:AOXG)’s share price traded up 123% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOXG)

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

