Apex Hits Market Cap of $2.78 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Bitbns and LBank. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $77,935.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

