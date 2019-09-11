Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $14.23 million and $1.19 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007327 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

