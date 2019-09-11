Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.35.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,141,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $967.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

