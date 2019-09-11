Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Hold Rating from Longbow Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Longbow Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.62.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. 41,217,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,887,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 45.5% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

