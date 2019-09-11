Argentum Price Reaches $0.0025 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $30,887.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,258,310 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

