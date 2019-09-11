Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $390.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$41.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.