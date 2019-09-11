Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.97

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 8448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

