Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.89, 1,814,086 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,726,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,243. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 689,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 618,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

