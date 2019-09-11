Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.06, approximately 192,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 42,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.