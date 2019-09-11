Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given a $22.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

ASB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. 1,020,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,709. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $362,767. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,841,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 470,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 621.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

