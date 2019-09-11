AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $43.80

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.15, but opened at $43.80. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 4,056,154 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,528.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,013,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,403,000 after buying an additional 2,898,998 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,977,000 after buying an additional 2,403,920 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after buying an additional 2,157,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

