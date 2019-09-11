Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Up 2%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.93, approximately 72,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 609,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 1,143,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after buying an additional 715,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after acquiring an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after acquiring an additional 619,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

