Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $347,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 54.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,352,000 after purchasing an additional 636,089 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1,069,819.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 502,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $46,574,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.