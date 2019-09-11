AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 18758252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

