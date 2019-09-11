AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.74. 54,114,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,604,633. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

