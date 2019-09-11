Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $431,921.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, ISX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00144379 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,084.38 or 0.99959862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003654 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

