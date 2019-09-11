AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 2.4% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.87.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $209.69. 23,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,546. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $216.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.83.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

