Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Down 5%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -76.00.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

