Baidu (BIDU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

9/5/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/30/2019 – Baidu was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2019 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Baidu was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Baidu was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Baidu had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/8/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/5/2019 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – Baidu had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/17/2019 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $234.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

