Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Balchem were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.17. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.