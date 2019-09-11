Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,145,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 822,990 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $4.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

