Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 345.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,299,916. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

