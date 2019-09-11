Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Price Up 5%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.31, approximately 5,411,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,770,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Barclays by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

