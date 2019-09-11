Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.15 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $228.15 million and $20.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00206302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.01189616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,336,725,522 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Poloniex, Binance, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, BitBay, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX, AirSwap, Zebpay, Bancor Network, ABCC, Livecoin, ZB.COM, CPDAX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, WazirX, IDCM, Cobinhood, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

