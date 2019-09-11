BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.601 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

BCE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.