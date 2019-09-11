BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,701,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 839,873 shares.The stock last traded at $48.43 and had previously closed at $48.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday. Desjardins downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Get BCE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 175,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,843.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 103,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in BCE by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 200,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 172,167 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.