Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of BBBY opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Loop Capital restated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

