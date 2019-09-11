Berry Petroleum Company LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Berry Petroleum has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry Petroleum to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,241. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $782.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.