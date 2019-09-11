BidaskClub Downgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SABR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sabre from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

SABR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabre by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,703,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,398,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 735.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

