BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 159.26% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,340. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

