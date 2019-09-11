BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $30,229.00 and $288.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.02131279 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

