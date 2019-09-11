Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $297.74 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $297.74 or 0.02938092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Tidex, BtcTrade.im and Bitbns. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.36 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00798932 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,997,788 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

