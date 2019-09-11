Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Tops $967,904.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $967,904.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00437208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00101650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039743 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003483 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

