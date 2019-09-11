Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0007

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $4,844.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00813160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00222695 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

