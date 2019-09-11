BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $118.20 million and $82.05 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

