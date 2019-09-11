BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.94. 36,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,430. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.31 and a 200 day moving average of $446.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

