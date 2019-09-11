BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

