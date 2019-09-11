BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.0838 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $109,730.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 27,873,193 coins and its circulating supply is 20,330,227 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

