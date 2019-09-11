BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.34 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.34 million and $2,922.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and IDEX. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

