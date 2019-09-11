Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,936. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.64. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business’s revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Alexis Borisy sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,007,474.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $495,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,888 shares of company stock worth $9,752,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

