BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

LUG stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.04. 129,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,403. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.42 and a twelve month high of C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28.

In other news, Director Paul Mcrae sold 83,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.54, for a total value of C$712,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,742.50. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$204,032.50.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

