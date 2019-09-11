Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (BHKLY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.37 on October 10th

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS BHKLY traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. 5,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Boc Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Citigroup cut Boc Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

