Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $4.71. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 70,060 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.53.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.84.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,448,018.93. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,700 shares of company stock valued at $449,285.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.