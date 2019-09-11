BOScoin Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 48% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $35,129.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 943,384,050 coins and its circulating supply is 668,559,320 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

