Brickblock (BBK) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $9,202.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00144305 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,166.85 or 1.00405335 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

