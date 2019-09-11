Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 5,194 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 491,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 698.77% and a negative net margin of 110.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

