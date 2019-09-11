Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.15, 1,051,860 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 565,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $920.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,935,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

