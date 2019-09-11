Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in a year, we are encouraged by its robust bottom-line growth in past seven reported quarters. Its traffic-building strategies and efforts to capture increased market share boosted the performance. Brinker’s strong To-Go business continues to drive the performance. Meanwhile, Chili’s turnaround strategy started to pay off. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows the company to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost results. However, high costs associated with restaurant operations might hurt its profitability in the future. Further, dismal performance of international franchise comparable sales at Chili's restaurants is a major concern. The company is plagued with intense competition characterizing the industry.”

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,584 shares in the company, valued at $592,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.